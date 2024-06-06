Brandmovers Announces Strategic Acquisition of Award-Winning Agency, The A Team

ATLANTA, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandmovers, Inc., a global leader in loyalty programs and promotions, is proud to announce the acquisition of The A Team, an award-winning brand development and content creation agency.

The A Team, known for its omnichannel shopper marketing B2C campaigns and strategies, brings a wealth of experience in consumer promotion, social media, digital development, brand strategy, and creative design to Brandmovers. Founded in 1999, The A Team has gained national recognition for its excellence in brand positioning, content creation, and sweepstakes management. The A Team has built enduring relationships with clients ranging from SMBs to Fortune 500 brands and has successfully executed international sweepstakes and contests in more than 30 countries.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Brandmovers' position as an industry leader, enhancing its ability to deliver innovative, data-driven, and high-impact strategies to clients worldwide. By integrating The A Team's capabilities, both companies can leverage their combined years of expertise in developing and executing fully integrated campaigns, expanding their global footprint and client base.

Clients of both Brandmovers and The A Team will benefit from an expanded suite of services and expertise, including SOC 2 and PCI-compliant loyalty technology, digital marketing, creative design, and experiential productions – all under one roof. This consolidation of offerings will streamline the client experience and provide a one-stop solution for their promotional, loyalty, and advertising needs.

Andy Cohen of the A Team stated, "The A Team LLC has been very successful for the brands and clients we worked with for the past 25 years. I am proud of our success and very excited for our entire team to join Brandmovers Inc. Our agency will be even better with the new capabilities that we will be able to offer."

The combined expertise of Brandmovers and The A Team will create a more competitive and innovative force within the digital promotions and loyalty program sector, raising the bar for service and technology standards.

Andrew Mitchell, CEO of Brandmovers, Inc. said, "We are excited to combine two companies that share the same vision, culture and values. From our early discussions to the final closing date, it was clear to our executive teams that we both had a clear strategic vision for the new united company. Customers from both companies will now benefit from the additional creative strategy and services, combined with world-class Marketing technologies, platforms, and Integration software that allows enterprises to exchange data securely without significant internal impact."

For more information about Brandmovers and The A Team, visit

https://www.brandmovers.com/theateam

https://www.theateamagency.com/ateam-brandmovers.

About Brandmovers, Inc.

Brandmovers, Inc. is a global leader with over 20 years of experience in designing and executing engaging promotions and loyalty programs that build genuine connections between brands and their customers, sales channels, and employees. The company's enterprise-level and SaaS-based loyalty platforms are modular, scalable solutions that combine best-in-class technology, analytics, and integration capabilities, enabling brands to create emotionally-engaging customer experiences that deliver value and grow customer-brand affinity across every touchpoint. With clients across the globe and offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, Brandmovers is a worldwide provider of loyalty solutions and technology services that are data-driven, customizable, and strategically designed to drive business results.

About The A Team

Founded in 1999, The A Team is a results-driven brand development, social media management and content creation agency focused on shopper marketing, sweepstakes management, and ecommerce with B2C brands. Recognized as a national leader for their excellence in brand positioning, generating awareness via social media, and managing sweepstakes for their clients, The A Team has built enduring relationships with clients ranging from small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to Fortune 500 brands such as Under Armour, Sony Electronics, NBCUniversal, Checkers & Rally's, Paulaner USA and Lactalis USA.

