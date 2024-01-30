BrandMuscle Announces New Compliance-Focused Design Platform: Palette

News provided by

BrandMuscle

30 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

BrandMuscle introduces Palette, an easy-to-use design platform that ensures compliant marketing for highly regulated industries

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BrandMuscle announces they're stepping into the self-service design space with Palette. This innovative graphic design platform makes print and digital asset creation easy with user-friendly controls, built-in templates, and AI-enhanced functionalities.

Unlike other self-service design platforms, Palette sets itself apart by conducting comprehensive compliance checks to ensure all artwork and messaging are market-ready. Palette was designed specifically for beverage-alcohol brands and distributors facing complex legal and brand compliance standards across their field marketing. In highly regulated industries, compliant designs aren't just nice to have — they're a necessity.  

With Palette, reps can create on-brand, legally compliant assets in minutes with pre-approved media, fonts, colors, and text styles that comply with brand guidelines. Then, these materials go through an automated compliance review that uses AI to look for trademark and copyright infringement, compliance with state regulations, and Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) compliance standards.

Other notable Palette features include:

  • Design versatility: Use AI-supported templates to optimize artwork for digital channels or create print-ready files.
  • Simple user interface: Palette offers an accessible and intuitive user experience, enabling anyone to easily create stunning designs with no experience necessary.
  • AI-powered tools: With Palette's AI technology, you can generate text in the proper brand voice and produce AI-generated artwork in seconds.
  • Compliance without complexity: With a series of compliance safeguards and automated compliance checks, no violations will slip through the cracks.

"Rogue assets are a major risk for bev-alc brands. Reps often use third-party design tools to create marketing materials without realizing these assets don't comply with brand or legal guidelines," said Robert Olivares, BrandMuscle's EVP Bev-Alc. "That's why we created Palette — a solution that puts compliance first while making design easy."

"For too long, reps have had to choose between compliance and speed to market when designing marketing materials. Palette streamlines asset creation with AI and ensures complete compliance every time," said James Morse, Senior Vice President of Product Management at BrandMuscle.

Palette will first be available in controlled availability to beverage alcohol clients. Get in touch to see how it works.

Connect with BrandMuscle

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle makes channel marketing easy by empowering beverage alcohol brands and fortune 1000 companies to activate and amplify local markets. Our flexible ecosystem of solutions helps brands drive revenue and protects businesses against legal, fiduciary, and other compliance risks. The BrandMuscle platform pairs cutting-edge technology with proven marketing services to support highly regulated verticals.

More than 1.5M local businesses and over 50,000 sales reps and affiliates use BrandMuscle to seamlessly scale corporate branding, messaging, and demand generation to engage customers and increase ROI. Our robust ecosystem addresses every aspect of local channel marketing to unleash hyper-local activation for affiliates.

Media Contact:
Jordan Feise
[email protected]

SOURCE BrandMuscle

