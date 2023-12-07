BrandMuscle Opens New Cleveland Headquarters

07 Dec, 2023

BrandMuscle opens brand-new office in the heart of Cleveland

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandMuscle proudly opens its doors for the first time in their brand-new location. Recognizing the need to downsize to support their largely remote work culture, the local marketing leader made the move to the Old Post Office at 1500 W. 3rd Street, Suite 325, Cleveland, OH.

The new office offers a local home base for more than 100 Cleveland-based employees and a destination for all others. The space serves as BrandMuscle HQ, complete with flexible workspace and collaborative areas to ensure the team is focused on clients, effectively communicating internally, and building strong relationships.

"Though we said goodbye to our original Cleveland office, it was important that we remain local," said Randy Elkins, Chief Financial Officer at BrandMuscle. "That's why we relocated only a mile away to solidify our commitment to the Cleveland business area. We are proud to have hubs in Cleveland and Chicago."

Despite having a flexible work-from-home policy, BrandMuscle wanted to maintain a space where clients and employees alike could meet and collaborate face to face. To ensure an atmosphere that balanced comfort and productivity, BrandMuscle implemented their new brand across the office's interior design, giving it a modern, updated look.

To celebrate the move, BrandMuscle invited employees to experience the new space and work amongst colleagues preceding a cocktail reception and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"Between our updated branding, redesigned website, and new office, BrandMuscle has enjoyed a real renaissance in 2023," said Scott Weeren, Chief Executive Officer at BrandMuscle. "I look forward to hosting clients, colleagues, and partners in our new space. The atmosphere creates an environment conducive to building better relationships, solving local marketing challenges, and driving results for our clients. Today marks a new era for BrandMuscle."

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle makes channel marketing easy by empowering beverage alcohol brands and Fortune 1000 companies to activate and amplify local markets. Our flexible ecosystem of solutions helps brands drive revenue and protects businesses against legal, fiduciary, and other compliance risks. The BrandMuscle platform pairs cutting-edge technology with proven marketing services to support highly regulated verticals.

More than 1.5M local businesses and over 50,000 sales reps and affiliates use BrandMuscle to seamlessly scale corporate branding, messaging, and demand generation to engage customers and increase ROI. Our robust ecosystem addresses every aspect of local channel marketing to unleash hyper-local activation for affiliates.

