BrandMuscle Reimagines Cocktail Creation With Tastebuds

AI-powered solution, Tastebuds, generates buzzworthy drink recipes in seconds

CLEVELAND, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandMuscle, an Ansira company, announces the launch of Tastebuds, an AI-powered solution revolutionizing the world of cocktail creation. Built for the beverage alcohol industry, this new solution delivers innovative drink recipes in seconds while generating production-ready artwork and ensuring compliance.

Tastebuds understands the many nuances of mixology, pairing compatible flavor profiles and recommending ideal ingredient ratios to create delicious drink concepts. After generating a recipe, Tastebuds runs comparative analyses to check for potential trademark infringements, ensure originality, and achieve compliance with industry standards. This new technology empowers beverage alcohol brands to create outstanding cocktails faster than ever before.

In addition to master-level mixology, Tastebuds also generates stunning artwork with every drink recipe so field reps can implement these images into their materials instantly.

Some of the main benefits of Tastebuds include:

Create innovative cocktails: You can count on Tastebuds for interesting pairings, unexpected combos, and standout drinks that will get your customers talking.

You can count on Tastebuds for interesting pairings, unexpected combos, and standout drinks that will get your customers talking. Find and generate recipes in seconds: With just a few clicks, you can find cocktail recipes in your catalog or generate new drinks complete with marketing materials.

With just a few clicks, you can find cocktail recipes in your catalog or generate new drinks complete with marketing materials. Reduce costs: Save on labor costs by using Tastebuds to quickly generate new drink recipes so you can taste test and launch campaigns fast.

Save on labor costs by using Tastebuds to quickly generate new drink recipes so you can taste test and launch campaigns fast. Boost revenue: Tastebuds helps suppliers sell more products and distributors increase revenue through billbacks. Plus, both can enable reps with ready-to-go recipes and artwork to accelerate sales.

"Tastebuds isn't just about creating cocktails — it's about revolutionizing how the beverage alcohol industry goes to market," said Chloe Olson, Director of Product Marketing at BrandMuscle. "Tastebuds will drive growth by empowering both seasoned mixologists and sales representatives with AI-driven recipe creation and instant compliance checks."

"Noncompliant recipes pose a risk for beverage alcohol brands because reps create recipes without realizing they don't meet legal or brand guidelines," said Brian King, Product Manager of AI & Machine Learning at BrandMuscle. "Tastebuds empowers you to rapidly create unique, flavorful cocktails while ensuring every recipe meets industry standards. This dual approach of compliance and creativity helps drive product sales, benefiting everyone in the supply chain from brands to consumers."

Learn more about how Tastebuds can streamline your cocktail marketing, or book a demo to see it in action.

BrandMuscle was acquired by Ansira on July 1, 2024. Ansira is backed by Truelink Capital, a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle, an Ansira company, makes channel marketing easy by empowering beverage alcohol brands and Fortune 1000 companies to activate and amplify local markets. Our flexible ecosystem of solutions helps brands drive revenue and protects businesses against legal, fiduciary, and other compliance risks. The platform pairs cutting-edge technology with proven marketing services to support highly regulated verticals.

More than 1.5M local businesses and over 50,000 sales reps and affiliates use the platform to seamlessly scale corporate branding, messaging, and demand generation to engage customers and increase ROI. Our robust ecosystem addresses every aspect of local channel marketing to unleash hyper-local activation for affiliates.

About Ansira

Ansira, a leading independent, global marketing technology and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, guides companies operating in distributed ecosystems to connect with their customers, fostering unwavering brand loyalty by seamlessly integrating digital and physical experiences from the enterprise to hyper-local level. Ansira's innovative blend of human expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions solves the challenges faced by global marketers today and drives demand for their businesses. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

About Truelink Capital

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the technology-enabled services and industrials sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value creation through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of operational improvements, strategic initiatives, and transformative addon acquisitions.

Media Contact:

Megan Duran

[email protected]

972.663.1380

SOURCE BrandMuscle