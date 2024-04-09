Brandon Curran Joins Needham Bank's Cannabis Banking Team

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank is expanding their cannabis banking practice and has hired Brandon Curran as vice president, business development officer to help build market share.

Mr. Curran will be in charge of supporting the business development team within the specialized banking division, which provides banking services to a wide variety of companies within the legal cannabis industry. He will be involved in identifying and onboarding new prospects, and working with current clients to ensure that all of their financial needs are being met. This includes providing cash management services, loan products and bank at work programs for employees in the cannabis industry.

Mr. Curran brings over 20 years of banking and business development experience to his new role—most recently serving as vice president, specialty deposits relationship manager.

"Brandon has extensive industry experience which will help us continue to grow," commented Paul Evangelista, executive vice president and director – specialized banking. "I couldn't be more pleased to welcome him to the team."

"I am incredibly excited to join a bank that is committed to the industry and experiencing such growth," said Mr. Curran. "The specialized banking team is comprised of experienced cannabis banking professionals and I am looking forward to supporting them and using my knowledge to build connections and expand the portfolio."

Mr. Curran received his bachelor of arts degree in political science from Union College. He is heavily involved in charities that support and benefit people with ALS and the National Brain Tumor Society. He serves on the board of directors for Waltham Youth Hockey and Waltham Youth Baseball and coaches youth soccer, basketball and hockey.

About Needham Bank

Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

