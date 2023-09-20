Brandon Dawson's New Book, "Nine Figure Mindset: How to Go from Zero to Over $100 Million in Net Worth," Now Available on Amazon

Brandon Dawson

20 Sep, 2023

Nine Figure Mindset Serves as a Blueprint for Next-Level Achievements Most of Us Never Imagined Were Possible

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurial powerhouse and business scaling expert, Brandon Dawson, today announced his highly anticipated book, "Nine-Figure Mindset: How to Go from Zero to Over $100 Million in Net Worth" is now available on Amazon. Garnering thousands of pre-orders, this groundbreaking book is already a business category bestseller and poised to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs.

Building upon the renowned 10X growth model championed by his business partner, Grant Cardone, Dawson's "Nine-Figure Mindset" embodies his mantra: "Behind the life you want to live lies the power you already have to create it."

The new book serves as a clarion call to every entrepreneur – from those who feel stuck in the mud, to those who believe they could achieve more with the right guidance, to even those successful individuals who want to answer the call to earn more. This book is not just a guide; it's a journey through Dawson's remarkable path from humble beginnings to a staggering $151 million business exit.

John Maxwell, the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker, commends the book, stating, "Brandon's book's crowning achievement is connecting the dots between leading oneself and leading others to expect more. There is no easy path forward, but Brandon's advice is golden."

Endorsed by industry giants like Kevin Turner, Former COO of Microsoft Corporation, Ray Lewis, Hall of Famer and 2-time Super Bowl Champion, and Sharon Lechter, New York Times Bestselling Author, it's evident that Dawson's strategies resonate universally. Brandon Dawson has consistently exceeded expectations throughout his career. He is the mastermind behind Audigy Group, a business he bootstrapped and later exited for an astonishing $151 million—77 times EBITA. Before that, Dawson was the driving force behind Sonus, a Warburg Pincus-backed company, which he listed on the American Stock Exchange at the age of just 29.

Today, Dawson serves as the visionary CEO and managing partner of Cardone Ventures, co-founded with Grant Cardone. In just four years, they have expanded their team from zero to over 250 employees, with a valuation soaring beyond $500 million.

*"Nine-Figure Mindset" is more than just a book; it's a masterclass on success, ambition, and the transformative power of mindset.

Brandon challenges you to dream bigger. Are your aspirations grand enough? Get your copy of Nine Figure Mindset starting on Tuesday, September 19th by visiting: https://www.amazon.com/Nine-Figure-Mindset-Zero-Million-Worth/dp/B0C8G8CTQC/

About Brandon Dawson

Brandon Dawson is a serial entrepreneur, business leader, and expert scaler. With over 130 acquisitions and billions in value creation to his name, he is now dedicated to helping small to medium-sized business owners worldwide achieve their loftiest goals.

