Brandon Fehn joins Premier Truck Rental as Michiana Territory Manager

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a nationwide custom truck and utility trailer company, welcomes Brandon Fehn as the new Michiana Territory Manager, serving customers across Michigan and Indiana.

Fehn has 12+ years in the automotive and equipment rental industry, working at Enterprise Rent-A-Car and MacAllister Machinery before starting at Premier Truck Rental in November of 2022. As PTR's Michiana Territory Manager, Fehn will be focusing on new business development in this region and growing existing customer relationships across the two states.

"PTR's customers have important work to do, and it impacts the lives of so many people. It's fulfilling to rejoin the rental industry and contribute to these initiatives," says Fehn. "High-quality units, custom upfits, dependability, and dedication – it's what PTR does and what I strive to bring to our customers in the Michiana region. I'm eager to build, serve and grow relationships with my peers in the months and years to come."

Andy DeLaGarza, PTR's current Midwest Territory Manager, will be transitioning to the Upper Midwest Territory Manager, assisting customers with their rental fleet needs, and supporting infrastructure in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

Brandie Cotton, VP of Sales at PTR, said, "We're so fortunate to have Brandon on our sales team as our Michiana Territory Manager. His experience in the Midwest rental industry will serve his customers well, and we look forward to the new opportunities Brandon creates."

Fehn will be based out of the Fort Wayne HQ.

