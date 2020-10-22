BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Fink, a financial advisor, former basketball player and longtime aficionado of professional basketball, has authored SWISH, in which he details his winning theory that basketball strategies can be applied to successful investing.

Fink is an advisor with Financial Compass Group, LLC and a graduate of Boston University. He is particularly focused on helping professional athletes and basketball coaches accumulate and protect their wealth. Brandon was named one of the 500 fastest growing advisors in the US in 2019.

BRANDON FINK, CFP® AUTHORS SWISH: FINANCIAL PLANNING AND INVESTING USING WINNING STRATEGIES FROM THE GAME OF BASKETBALL

"I used the principles I learned from basketball to become successful in finance," Fink said. "Running my financial advisory practice is my new favorite sport. As the NBA slogan goes, 'I love this game.'"

While writing SWISH, Mr. Fink has been in touch with major figures in the world of college and professional basketball, including players, coaches and agents, in order to further develop the perspectives he honed during years playing and studying the sport and years in the wealth management business. "It has been extremely gratifying to see the excitement about my insights on the synergy between basketball strategy and financial strategies," Fink said. "I want to make these insights available to investors inside and outside of the sport.

In SWISH, Mr. Fink outlines ten principles from basketball strategy that he applies to the world of finance. These include Rebalancing through a Motion Offense, Selections on Draft Night and Protect the Rock.

"What is really exciting is the way that my two passions—basketball and financial planning—have become connected," Mr. Fink said. "They say everything happens for a reason. My mind was forged early in life by my commitment to a sport, but it turns out that what I was learning translates into real pearls of wisdom in the career I ultimately chose. I want to make that happy coincidence benefit as many people as it can. And I feel extremely fortunate that it already is helping so many of my clients."

"I'm very happy coaching my financial planning and wealth management clients," he said. "I'm a player's coach. I don't create cookie-cutter strategies. And I love it when they win. That's plenty for me."

