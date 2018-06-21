Brandon Frere: Being Addicted to Working is Still an Addiction

PETALUMA, Calif., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Addictions can take on almost any medium, revolving around a particular substance, thing, or activity. Being addicted to something, being unable to focus on an activity without intrusive thoughts about the addiction popping up or feeling discomfort when not in the contact with the addiction is typically associated with things deemed negative by society. Brandon Frere, successful entrepreneur and CEO of Frere Enterprises, wants to warn other business owners of a different kind of addiction that all too often gets praised: being addicted to work.

"Working 12 or more hours a day, giving up weekends in favor of more work time, it can become a cycle that's hard to get out of. And people can be into it, even if when they started out they always told themselves they would never be like that. Working such harsh hours can lock people into this mindset that something bad will happen if they don't keep working at all times. It can disrupt their personal time, family life, and sleep schedule, but because it's an addiction that often gets praised, too many people don't even realize it's a problem," says Frere.

When it becomes routine to take a lunch break at a desk, sometimes even skipping eating altogether during that break, or someone habitually shows up to work when it's dark out and leaves when it's dark again, that might be a sign to look deeply at some personal habits. "Being aware of a problem is difficult, but it's the first step. It can be tempting to try and tackle every problem all at once as a new business owner, or even for a more seasoned CEO, but there are limits for everything before it becomes something unhealthy," says Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

