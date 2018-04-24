Brandon Frere, CEO and Entrepreneur, on the Value of Getting Help and Helping Others

PETALUMA, Calif., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asking for help can be tough. While many see it as a sign of weakness, Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises, believes it is a sign of strength. By constantly expressing his appreciation of those who help him to meet his goals, he accepts and even celebrates the assistance that he receives from others. His collaborative management style means that he helps those around him challenge themselves to exceed their expectations, and knowing when to ask for help is essential to that process.

"No one can do everything alone," said Frere. "There always comes a time when they need help, and they shouldn't be ashamed when that time comes. I believe that companies that offer services to their clients are offering a form of assistance, and I'm proud to offer such assistance through my companies."

Perhaps one of the most important benefits of asking for help and assisting others is that it fosters a sense of community. Whether individuals need help at work, at home, or other places, that collaboration, and sense of empathy creates bonds with others. Such connections with others can enable further collaboration and spark progress in any group.

In a work environment, collaborating with peers can result in improvements and innovations that can enhance the company. Such improvements can also help the customers, whose own interactions with the company may come about from some need of help. Frere suggests that companies providing products or services to their clients are simply providing aid to fill a gap or fix a problem.

"Without all the help from friends, family, and those I've worked with, I wouldn't be where I am today," said Frere. "I'm extremely grateful for all that assistance I've gotten and all the support I will get in the future. Without all of it, I wouldn't be able to provide valuable services to people who need them."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

