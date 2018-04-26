Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises, on Authenticity in Business Leadership

PETALUMA, Calif., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticity in leadership is a much-studied and complex phenomenon that entrepreneurs and business leaders must contend with at every step of their careers. But while full disclosure to colleagues and employees may be a dubious strategy, presenting an authentic self is definitely important when building credibility and rallying people around you. Brandon Frere, founder and CEO of Frere Enterprises, believes in authentically engaging with his colleagues and employees to effectively run his businesses.

"I believe in strategy, but when I'm in the room with the people who work with and for me, I'm my truest self," said Frere. "I don't hide behind a shell of another person. I let people know who I am and what I need from them for us all to succeed."

At the same time, Frere was hesitant about being a public figure. While he was fully present and authentic with members of his own team, he focused on building his businesses rather than garnering attention. Now, he is ready to show his true self to the world, as well.

"Who I am is someone who is passionate. Passionate about growing my businesses, passionate about living life to the fullest, and passionate about my family. I also don't do things halfway. I am about fully engaging, fully going for it."

This drive goes hand-in-hand with the idea of being an authentic leader; leaders must contend with trusting those they are leading while those looking to them must have faith in their decision-making. Leaders who duck and swerve when it comes to communicating what they need from those they lead might falter. Leaders don't need to be completely open books, but if those that need to trust in them have a good idea of who they are, this may provide a solid foundation for effective leadership, better productivity, and smoother business growth.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

