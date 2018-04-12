Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises, Shares a Secret to Success: Enthusiasm

PETALUMA, Calif., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Being a leader can be tough. How do leaders inspire employees to care about their work? According to Brandon Frere, entrepreneur and CEO of Frere Enterprises, enthusiasm is contagious. Frere is a high-energy leader who leads by example and fosters an innovative and forward-moving attitude.

"Attitude is the first step in any journey," said Brandon Frere. "Positivity is essential in any workplace that seeks to innovate and disrupt industries. A negative attitude leads to poor performance and can spread to others, even to clients. I try to spread positivity through appreciation and enthusiasm for the work we all do."

A positive attitude is one that shows an "I can" mindset. Individuals with a positive attitude believe they can turn something negative into a positive. Such practices are useful for customer service roles, but can also be a very valuable characteristic in any position.

"When direction changes in any type of work, and it always does at some point, a positive attitude is essential for success in the transition," said Frere. "Now, some people are naturally positive and eager to overcome obstacles, but others may need some encouragement to find a more productive mindset."

Whether employees simply resist change or they care about their work only as far as their paycheck is concerned, leaders can help inspire positivity in a few ways. For example, employees who care about their work and the impact it has are more likely to be a positive force in a company. Giving them some input or an outlet for sharing ideas for processes or even for improving culture can help them feel involved and more like a valuable part of the company. Such feelings get passed on to customers and clients.

"I like to tell my employees and managers to be creative," said Frere. "Having fun is also important as it helps propel them to meet and exceed their goals. I am passionate about the work we all do, and I hope my employees and leadership feel the same way. We do good work and help a lot of people, and I believe one of the keys to our success is enthusiasm."

About

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

