Brandon Frere Cites Persistence as Essential Ingredient for Long-Term Success

PETALUMA, Calif., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Jobs was one of the most iconic and influential businessmen of our time. Even after his death almost seven years ago, he has and will continue to loom large in the minds and lives of millions. Even for people who don't know his name, it's undoubtable that he changed technology, social habits, and entrepreneurship in the course of his life. But despite his almost unfathomable feats, he of course did not experience magical success at every turn, but did not allow that fact to stop him. Brandon Frere, an entrepreneur and founder and CEO of Frere Enterprises, draws from the wisdom of Jobs' work to enact persistence in his own work ethic.

"You certainly wouldn't be hearing from me today if I hadn't been persistent, but I still try to apply that idea to my life every day," said Frere. "Being able to see the value of each experience, whether personal or professional, and using that to build further is essential for me, and will be essential for many entrepreneurs, I believe."

Jobs, a significant inspiration to Frere, famously left Apple in the mid-1980s for a "break" during which he helped create Pixar and NeXT. Despite being shut out of Apple those years prior, Jobs' return eventually saw the emergence of the world-changing iPhone. Jobs didn't just persist, but he publicly spoke about not letting the fear of failure overcome his desire to be creative, learn, and just try.

Frere continued: "That's really the key—going for it, even when you don't know what the outcome will be. I love that idea of just picking up the phone and asking. That one phone call can launch an idea or a partnership that fuels an entire business.

"Of course, it may not work out. But every time something fizzles, every time an idea dies, you learn from the process and make room for a new one. Throughout my professional life and across the ventures I've helmed, I've found ways to make them quality ventures, profitable ventures by persistence."

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

