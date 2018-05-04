Brandon Frere Encourages Small Businesses to Get Involved in Community

PETALUMA, Calif., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The bottom line as a business owner comes down to turning a profit. That profit can be turned around and put back into the company to further its goals, but small businesses can also benefit from philanthropic endeavors. Supporting local causes can increase visibility and earn a business more customers. Brandon Frere, CEO and Entrepreneur, gives back to his community through his businesses and encourages other business owners to do the same.

"My businesses allow me to give to my community in ways I wouldn't be able to do otherwise," says Frere. "I'm happy to be able to inspire my employees to pitch in as well. Together, we can do a lot of good for our community."

Businesses used to stay neutral when it came to social issues. Today, activism is more common and customers are showing that they want to give their business to companies whose views are in line with their own. Additionally, participating in social causes can increase employee morale and attract better talent.

Companies who choose to get involved in social causes should choose causes that align with their values and mission. For example, an education company may support local schools by donating funds or supplies. This can strengthen a company's brand and show consistency. Additionally, companies can choose to support their employees in their own social involvement, such as matching donations or offering opportunities to volunteer.

"Companies may sometimes feel like islands, but taking root and establishing a place in the community can be good for everyone," said Brandon Frere. "My companies are built on the idea that we help people, so it just makes sense to extend our reach by getting involved in our community."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

