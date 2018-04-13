Brandon Frere Explains the Value of a One-Client-at-a-Time Focus

PETALUMA, Calif., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Every journey begins with a single step. For many journeys, that step may simply be to seek help to determine the direction of the next steps. Because each individual's journey depends on personal factors, they may require personalized assistance. Brandon Frere, CEO and entrepreneur, advocates for a customer service approach that focuses on each client and that client's situation.

"Each person deserves an individualized approach," said Frere. "For example, student loan borrowers who can't afford their payments should get help understanding their repayment options and how they will affect the rest of their finances. It's all connected so it should be treated that way."

Everyone is familiar with what good customer service feels like, even if they can only describe it in terms of what it is not. Customers should trust the customer service representative they speak to at a company. Whether they are simply asking a question or enrolling in a program, they should feel that they are getting all information pertinent to their situation so that they are making the best decision for themselves.

That kind of attention may take time for customer service representatives to offer. However, that time is worthwhile for both customer and company. It fosters loyalty. Of course, the information provided must be accurate and relevant, too. Customers who feel their needs are met and that their interactions are not rushed are more likely to refer a friend or family member. Those referrals can drive business.

"Focusing on one client at a time is essential for helping that client," said Frere. "It can also inform future conversations with similar clients. Developing processes that benefit all clients is very valuable, as well. But nothing beats those one-on-one conversations and the gratitude that can come from clients who feel like they were heard and appreciate the time we spend helping them."

About

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

FrereEnterprises.com

Related Links

Frere Enterprises home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brandon-frere-explains-the-value-of-a-one-client-at-a-time-focus-300629434.html

SOURCE Frere Enterprises

Related Links

http://www.FrereEnterprises.com

