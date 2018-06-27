Brandon Frere: Having the Right License for a Business May Save an Owner From Fines Later

PETALUMA, Calif., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Running a business can have a lot of preparatory work that needs to come first before really getting started. Getting the proper tools, a location and employees are important, but acquiring something else may have to come before that new small business owners may not be completely aware of. Brandon Frere, successful entrepreneur and CEO of Frere Enterprises, suggests doing some research on what type of licenses or permits will need to be obtained in order to run the business of interest. The prospective business owner should also consult with an attorney, if possible, just to cover all bases.

Some licenses can be more obviously needed than others. A business license is the starting one to get, as it will allow an entrepreneur to set up their business in a specific area as long as that area is properly zoned for that type of business. If the area sought after isn't zoned for a business type, a conditional-use permit may be obtainable with a strong enough presented case that a business won't disrupt the already established community. Some businesses may require licenses on not just a city level, but the county, state, or occasionally a national level. "Requirements have to be met before getting a permit, and some of those can be rather specific. A permit to run a pet shop that focuses more on reptiles may not be hard to get, but if that store wants to also work with mice, then they will have other requirements they will have to meet. And it's like that for many different types of businesses," says Frere.

Even employees may need permits, like in the case of serving food. There can be a hefty list of licenses that will need to be considered and obtained, but getting said licenses can help a business owner avoid being fined. "Regulations are set up for the safety of owners and customers alike, so adhering to them is a sound call for a business that wants to last more than a few months. A business owner should want what is best for the business, and getting the necessary licenses is a great way to get started on that," says Frere.

