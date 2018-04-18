Brandon Frere, Leader in the Financial Services Industry, Advocates for Automation for Business Growth

PETALUMA, Calif., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation can enable growth in a business as it frees up leaders and employees to innovate and improve the company processes and offerings. In particular, automating marketing can, when done well, generate leads and nurture them throughout the process, leaving customer service and other client-facing personnel free to focus on each client's needs. Brandon Frere, entrepreneur and financial industry leader, knows the value of automating many different steps in a business and encourages business owners to embrace the practice.

"The less I have to think about the details, the more I can think about the big picture and aim my companies in the right direction for both our success and that of our clients," said Frere. "For example, many types of client communication, like notifications or requests for information, can be automated, freeing up the workforce to focus on other necessary tasks."

In a basic sense, marketing automation generates leads by targeting individuals who would likely be interested in the product or service that the company is offering. The sales team gets involved later in the process when the lead is already partially through the process, which can improve conversion rates.

Automating a marketing process should further a company's goals, so the company leaders should revisit those goals when integrating automation into their system. They must have a solid foundation and target audience to deliver quality content that leads will want to follow up on. Like much advice on company practices, success depends on customers. A company that can give the customers what they want when they want it will be more successful than one that is not so targeted.

"You have to put yourself in your clients' shoes to be able to effectively turn leads into clients and returning customers," said Frere. "It's important that you as a leader stay in tune with your client base and their needs. Automating marketing or other systems forces you to do that and stay in that perspective. And that ability to get and keep clients is what drives growth."

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

