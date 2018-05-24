Brandon Frere on Acknowledging Employee Performance, Both Good and Bad

PETALUMA, Calif., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee performance is important for meeting deadlines and quality requirements. Rewarding strong performance can encourage employees to meet those standards. Equally important, however, is addressing poor performance. Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises, admits that dealing with poor performers is one of the worst tasks as a company leader, but it is necessary.

"I like to challenge my employees to exceed their expectations in their work. And when they do, they definitely deserve some recognition," said Frere. "When they don't meet expectations, the best thing to do is to address it and try to help them improve."

Many companies choose to do regular performance reviews for all employees. However, both good and poor performance should be discussed more frequently to reinforce good habits and improve the poor ones in real time. While good performance can be rewarded through praise or recognition, poor performance may need some more attention.

Poor performance can come from a lack of ability to complete the task as expected or low motivation to meet those expectations. Managers should examine each employee's performance for weak points and speak to them to figure out what is harming their performance. Sometimes, employees would benefit from a transfer to a different department in the company.

While working with employees to improve their work will affect the company's bottom line, it will also foster a more loyal workforce as employees see that their employer cares about them.

"It's especially essential that poor performers don't get the same praise that high performers get," said Brandon Frere. "Doing so can breed resentment in those high performers and result in lower-quality work overall. It can be hard to talk about poor performance, but it really can help the company as a whole work toward its full potential."

