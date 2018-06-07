Brandon Frere on Biases and Hiring Older or Younger Employees

PETALUMA, Calif., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- People always have biases, whether they mean to or not. The important part is to take them into account and work around them to avoid unfair judgment based on bias, especially as a business owner when attempting to hire the best employees. Brandon Frere, president and CEO of Frere Enterprises, has some words of advice on how choosing the right employee can mean looking beyond age.

"Each individual has strengths and weaknesses developed over a lifetime, no matter how short or long," says Frere. Age alone is not a defining characteristic and should not be used exclusively to decide if a potential employee would be a good fit for a company. A younger potential employee who has the appropriate skills should still be considered alongside a more experienced one. Unless the perfect employee happens along, training will still have to happen. Work rhythms will have to adjust to the one already in place in the business even if training is minimal. That being said, an older potential employee may have insight into a company's inner workings that a younger applicant may not. The important part of deciding on a candidate is critical thinking about what the individual could provide after looking over their resume, and what they present if an interview if applicable.

Balance and thought are important for any large decision and can be doubly so for a small business. Taking the time to consider if biases are the strongest part of making a decision is important in making a fair decision, and one that is best for a business. "Making a snap decision based on minimal information can seem more efficient because it can save time, but the best decisions usually come about from lots of thought and consideration. Take the time to put that kind of effort into work, and perhaps in less obvious ways, it will come back to you," says Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

