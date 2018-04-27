Brandon Frere on Business-Oriented Spring Cleaning

PETALUMA, Calif., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring cleaning isn't reserved for household cleaning. Businesses can participate in spring cleaning to improve efficiency and streamline processes by looking at each side of their business in the bright spring light. Brandon Frere, CEO and entrepreneur, sees value in taking a step back periodically to examine the big and small pictures and refocus on priorities.

"Just like you might go through your closet and get rid of clothes you don't wear anymore, you can audit your business for inefficiencies or bumps in the roadmap," said Frere. "Look at the small things, the habits that might go unnoticed otherwise. You might be surprised by what you find."

An easy place to start when examining a company's efficiency is how employees spend their time. Unnecessary meetings can be eliminated so everyone can focus their time on their core job responsibilities. Those responsibilities may be evaluated as well. For example, some staff may not be utilizing skill sets that would benefit the business as it grows.

Furthermore, an evaluation of time spent may reveal time-consuming or inefficient system processes. Auditors may find certain tasks taking up more time than they should. That might be fixed by revisiting system processes. Especially if processes and workflows had been patched together as the business grew, leaders may take a step back and redesign such systems to operate more efficiently. They might even take extra time now to build in the room to grow.

"There are so many parts of any business that can be audited and improved," said Frere. "Remember, any improvements you make to your business can also benefit your clients as they get quicker and clearer service."

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

