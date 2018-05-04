Brandon Frere on Completing Tasks Despite Distractions

PETALUMA, Calif., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Productivity can be a moving target, for both employees and company leaders alike. Time management becomes necessary when there is a lot to do, especially if there are as many distractions as items on a to-do list. Brandon Frere, CEO and entrepreneur, recommends planning for distractions rather than letting them take over.

"Distractions at work can set off a chain reaction where you can never get back to the tasks that you meant to finish any given day," said Frere. "There's nothing worse than setting goals and then dealing with distractions and other matters all day."

Time management strategies involve setting daily goals, and they allow employees to focus their time and attention on meeting those goals. To-do lists and scheduling tasks can be helpful for many, and goals should be specific and time sensitive to maximize production. However, such strategies do not address distractions.

Instead, contingent planning might get better results on days filled with distractions. Similar to other strategies, contingent planning sets daily goals, but with a key addition. This type of planning puts in place a plan for dealing with distractions, such as setting a time to deal with them or redirecting them elsewhere. Such plans may allow employees to refocus quickly and achieve more throughout the day.

"There's no secret ingredient when it comes to maximizing productivity, but having the tools to manage your time and finish projects can help," said Brandon Frere. "Just being able to bounce back from distractions can do wonders for production."

