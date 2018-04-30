Brandon Frere on Difficult Decisions and How They Shape the Future

PETALUMA, Calif., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions are a major part of life, but they can be hard to make. When individuals must make big decisions that can impact their future, the way they approach the choice says a lot about them, such as what information they gather, the reasons behind the decision, and who they turn to for help. Brandon Frere, CEO and Entrepreneur, encourages individuals to gather information to help them make their big decisions and to get other perspectives if they need additional assistance.

"When I was graduating from high school, I had to make a choice about what my next step was going to be," said Frere. "I narrowed down my choices to enlisting in the marines or going to college. It was a tough choice, but it led me to where I am today."

Difficult decisions may be hard because one option is not inherently better than the other. If one option were better than the other, the choice would be easy. Instead, each option may be on par with each other but have different kinds of value. Making that hard choice requires the individual to create reasons that align with his or her values.

Brandon Frere chose to go to college over enlisting in the marines, not because it was a better choice, but because it would put him in a situation that aligned with his life goals. His career in business and management allowed him to help people with a need while giving him purpose. The decisions he makes in his companies often follow similar reasoning with a focus on the people his decision will impact.

Making those choices may come down to many factors, and individuals may need help seeing all angles to be able to make the best decision. Frere suggests getting input from others, as he received input in his post-high school decision. His brother invited him to shadow him at his college, where Frere met a group of college seniors talking about their job prospects. Imagining a future with similar job prospects, he was able to make his decision to pursue a college education.

"Whether the choice is between college majors or how to pay down their loans, for example, people might have trouble deciding," said Frere. "Doing research might illuminate possible futures for each major or repayment plans for student loans. That information might be essential for making the best decision."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

