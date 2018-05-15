Brandon Frere on Digital Business Transformations

PETALUMA, Calif., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The world today is increasingly reliant on technology. Why? Because it can be convenient and easy. Done correctly, technology can simplify daily actions and not distract from big issues that need attention. It can even increase profitability. To be competitive in today's technology-centered world, companies are turning toward technology-based operations. Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises and other companies, understands the power of technology and is turning his attention to digital transformations for businesses.

Credit: Andrey Suslov/Bigstock

"Tech companies do more than just get their hands on the latest technology for their business," said Frere. "It's all about what you do with tech and how it benefits the company and the clients."

Businesses that are not tech-based but wish to transition to using tech need to have clear pathways in place that enable a smooth transition. Certain organizational aspects and workflows may be changed substantially during a digital transformation, so any plan should address potential problems regarding day-to-day processes. Such a transformation can be a great opportunity to automate particular tasks to increase efficiency and free employee time to focus on other priorities.

Incorporating technology can require fundamental changes to organization and workflows that will need to plan for future changes. Technology changes quickly, so users and administrators need to be ready for that inevitability. Those changes may require innovation to be incorporated in the most effective or beneficial way for the given business and customers, who value speed in service and ease of use.

"In the end, tech companies need to appeal to potential customers," said Brandon Frere. "Tech should simplify customer interactions and not be distracting for even the most tech-averse. Remember, any tech you incorporate should complement your business and benefit the customer and the company as a whole."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

FrereEnterprises.com

Related Images

digital-business-transformations.jpg

Digital Business Transformations

Credit: Andrey Suslov/Bigstock

image2.png

Related Links

Frere Enterprises home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brandon-frere-on-digital-business-transformations-300648931.html

SOURCE Frere Enterprises

Related Links

https://brandonfrere.com

