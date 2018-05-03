Brandon Frere on Financial Services Moving Towards Empowering Consumers

PETALUMA, Calif., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While the phrase "knowledge is power" has been repeated so often and graced so many classroom posters that it may feel like a tired cliché, it still rings true when it comes to the dizzying demands of the modern day. And although knowledge about finances can be crucial as to a person's success in life, so many Americans are left in the dark. Using financial services to make finances not just easier, but less obscure for consumers, is a step toward empowerment. Brandon Frere, founder and CEO of Frere Enterprises, is eager to join the discussion on how financial services can better the lives of consumers.

"One of my approaches to financial services is not just the convenience and ease, but how convenience can combine with empowerment," said Frere. "I'm interested in how we can use technology to make finance coherent to the average consumer in a very comprehensive way. I know that there are leaders out there doing just that, and I'm looking to further it."

Financial services that empower individuals are all about helping folks make the most of what they have. Whether it's making the most out of a person's current income or growing their wealth, financial services that seek to empower are all about maximizing potential. This manifests as tailoring services to consumers' needs in order to illuminate their financial power.

"Innovating through tech is a path towards making financial services more valuable for the consumer," Frere added. "Digital tech in service of the consumers' betterment is one of the most exciting avenues in today's business world. Knowledge is undoubtedly a powerful currency today."

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

