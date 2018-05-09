Brandon Frere on Fostering Workplace Productivity

PETALUMA, Calif., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Open-plan workplaces have dramatically risen in popularity over the past decade or so, but there is a big pushback against them recently. A lack of privacy and a tendency to enhance distraction result in unhappy workers and stifled productivity. Physical surroundings play a big role in productivity but work in concert with a number of factors, including employee motivation, clarity of direction, and variety of work. Achieving a fine balance between management and environment is difficult; however, when something is out of proportion, productivity may plummet.

For example, monotony is an enemy of productivity. Certain jobs may require a certain level of monotony—attaching the same part to a machine on the assembly line or entering data into the same spreadsheet—but should be avoided when possible. Changing up a routine may give workers an extra burst of energy and creativity to sustain them through a task or project.

Brandon Frere, entrepreneur and founder of Frere Enterprises, encourages creating change to increase productivity. He said: "A new environment can light a fire under some, and a new project can make them start thinking creatively. A team-building activity that gets people away from their desks can make a new connection."

The key is balancing change without too much distraction. Giving employees the breathing room to focus on a task or project without making it monotonous is a puzzle that all managers must strive to figure out. Every employee is different, but managers can make informed decisions by familiarizing themselves with what their team needs to best succeed.

"I like all my managers to have positive and familiar professional relationships with employees so they can quickly address issues, but also so they can know what makes our employees succeed," Frere said. "Being able to get out ahead of that is an incredibly valuable tool for a manager to have."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

