Brandon Frere on Growing a Small Business

PETALUMA, Calif., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting a business is extremely difficult, but growing a small business can pose different challenges. It takes a solid foundation, a plan that includes short- and long-term goals, and steady income to fuel growth. Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises, has turned floundering companies around and stimulated growth in small businesses.

"Growing a business takes dedication and passion and a lot of good people," said Frere. "Change won't happen in a day, so business owners should be patient throughout the process. But the result is worth it, especially if it means you can help more people with something they need."

Whether a company wants to grow its customer base, expand into different verticals, or expand in other ways, growth requires a plan and a solid foundation. Such a foundation should include excellent customer service that encourages referrals and repeat customers. Workflows should be easy to follow and conducive to expansion. All this supports a steady income, which is necessary for stability as the company enacts plans to move toward future goals.

Coming up with a plan for growth may take a lot of research. Market research and speaking to a mentor can help with the planning process. Once outlined, company leaders should be flexible with their plan. If one avenue for growth is not gaining traction, changing direction may be necessary. "Remember, the goal is growth and what that allows you to offer to your clients, whether that's new products or services or improvements or additions to existing products or services," said Frere.

"Sometimes it takes a trial and error mindset, in that any setbacks should be learned from and built from," said Frere. "As long as any changes you make align with the company mission statement and goals and it's something that will benefit your clients, you know it'll be worth it in the end."

