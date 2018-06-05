Brandon Frere on Handling Downtime in a Business to Prep for an Upswing

PETALUMA, Calif., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Big projects and deadlines can seem ever-looming and always needing to be done. But there will be times between storms that businesses can be left with a bit more time and energy to use than the company and its employees/ownership are used to. Brandon Frere, successful entrepreneur and CEO of several businesses, has some advice on how to perhaps handle downtime in a small business.

chagin/Bigstock.com

Downtime will happen at one point or another. Maybe not every single project will be complete all at once, but there will be time to breathe for the business owner and employees, alike. Even if it's just for a few employees at a time. During that downtime, work still continues on. The space in between projects or just a less-busy season for specific business types is a good time for getting to other work. Projects that may have been pushed to the side if they weren't important at the time or taking the time to plan and evaluate the next upcoming bits of work is a good way to handle downtime. Things that fell to the wayside in the wake of a big project can be resumed and prepped to be just as easily put back down again if needed. "Downtime in a business can be seen as a way to pick up on little things that might normally be put off because more important things came up. It's part of the cycle of a business," says Frere.

Even during downtime, there is still work to be done. That much will not change. Making good use of the lulls in a business can help ready everyone for the busy times that will always be on the horizon. "Sometimes the best way to utilize inevitable downtime is to be able to rest a little, to gear up for the next big thing that's going to come. Being able to prepare may be just what a business needs to have a proper start for the next upswing," says Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

FrereEnterprises.com

Related Images

successful-employees.jpg

Successful Employees

chagin/Bigstock.com

image2.png

Related Links

Frere Enterprises

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brandon-frere-on-handling-downtime-in-a-business-to-prep-for-an-upswing-300659736.html

SOURCE Frere Enterprises

Related Links

http://www.FrereEnterprises.com

