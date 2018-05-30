Brandon Frere on How to Be a Good Boss to Yourself as a Small Business Owner

PETALUMA, Calif., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting a business means being one's own boss. The appeal in that might be based on bad employment experiences featuring micromanaging supervisors or unforgiving company policies. While starting one's own business may alleviate those stresses, it comes with its own challenges. Brandon Frere, a successful entrepreneur and CEO of Frere Enterprises, admits that it can be difficult to be one's own boss but offers some advice for those seeking assistance.

"Starting your own business takes a lot of work. You have to work as CEO, manager and employee," said Frere. "It can take some time to even know where to start, but establishing a plan can really help. Just make sure that you also build in time off to recuperate."

Small business owners have a lot on their plates as they start a company with an idea and passion. Without a manager telling them what to do, when and in what order, it can be hard to get a startup going. Frere suggests first establishing a mission and goals for the business. That can help aspiring owners map out a plan to follow.

With a roadmap in hand, small business owners can focus on their to-do list. Frere recommends that they treat themselves the way they would treat employees working for them. They should set reasonable but challenging expectations that they need to keep themselves accountable for reaching. They should follow workday standards they would expect their employees to adhere to, including regular breaks and weekends. Small business owners must motivate and support themselves, just like a good manager might.

"Being your own boss also means being your own employee," said Brandon Frere. "You have to hold yourself to similar standards to those you hold your employees to. It can be very difficult, but you also have to avoid being too hard on yourself. I mean, you didn't quit the employee lifestyle to have another unforgiving boss, did you?"

SOURCE Frere Enterprises

