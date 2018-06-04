Brandon Frere on How to Efficiently Get Through Business Lulls

PETALUMA, Calif., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Every company experiences a lull in business that can be hard to get through. Companies with brick-and-mortar stores might notice a lull each summer as potential customers spend their time adventuring instead of shopping. Lulls can happen any time of the year, though, and business leaders may doubt the future of their company until it picks up again. Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises and other ventures, recommends that business leaders fill those lulls with projects that can organize or prepare the company for the future.

"When business slows down, I like focusing on new projects to amp up instead of getting discouraged by lower revenue," said Frere. "Starting new projects or revisiting projects that had been put on hold can be a great way to get through the lull."

Business lulls may be bad for sales, but it can be good for production. Business leaders may use this time to get projects going that would not otherwise fit into the schedule. Even small things like touching up the website or social media sites can have a positive impact on the company. If certain departments within the company have less to do than others, they may choose to collaborate on projects, either new or renewed. Or if old workflows or processes are still in play, those might be cleaned up or redesigned for efficiency or expected future growth.

Slow times in a company's schedule may also be a good time to try new things, such as engage in unusual marketing opportunities or initiatives. Company leaders may try collaborating with other businesses to cross-advertise to extend reach and try to gain more customers. Or they might simply take the time to network with other businesses for future opportunities.

"Most important during slow times is staying productive," said Brandon Frere. "Making sure your employees are still filling their time with productive tasks and not busy work will only benefit your company. You can even take this time to ask your employees for suggestions on how to improve the company and give each idea the attention it deserves while you can."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

