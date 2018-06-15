Brandon Frere on Keeping Customers Happy With High Quality Work

PETALUMA, Calif., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For many small business owners, customers and clients may be what is keeping the business going forward. Providing them with what they want is a way to keep them coming back — and what they want (in one form or another) is high quality. Brandon Frere, entrepreneur and CEO of Frere Enterprises, advises small business owners to think heavily about what high-quality things their client base will be looking for, and make those things as polished as possible.

"Quality service to customers might mean a few things. It could mean wonderful customer service, top quality products, or any number of things really depending on the type of business. It's important to have the parts of a business that customers interact with being the smoothest part of the process to help give them confidence in their dealings with your work," says Frere.

Depending on the business, different tactics will work better than others. For some businesses, it may mean having fast turnaround time on projects or having knowledgeable staff on hand at all times to answer questions. While basic traits will adhere to all companies, it's good to know which qualities to focus on in order to provide clients with the best possible experience. "Knowing which qualities to focus on may take some consideration, trial, and error, and listening to customer feedback. But all that effort is for the betterment and continuation of the business," says Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

FrereEnterprises.com

