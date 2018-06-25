Brandon Frere on Making Use of the Digital Medium for a Business

PETALUMA, Calif., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Much of our daily lives has at least some sort of influence from computers. Businesses certainly do, especially when considering how much of a boom that has recently been had with technological advances. But Brandon Frere, successful entrepreneur and CEO of Frere Enterprises, says that that is something to be embraced, not shied away from, for a business to have more opportunities.

g_peshkova/Bigstock.com

Thanks to technology, it can be easier than ever before to reach a wide audience of potential clients, interact with other companies, design odds and ends for a personal business or just about anything else someone could think up. "The possibilities are endless on what we can do with technology and those options are just expanding all the time. Making use of what is available is what helps a company grow," says Frere.

For some businesses, utilizing what is available digitally could mean having a graphics team design things to be printed out and used in the physical world. It could mean having a website built to enhance their own digital presence to reach customers they might not be able to otherwise and have ease of communication even with local consumers. Planning meetings, future projects or company events could also all benefit from quick communication and having a central place for people to access and add on to. "It's common to hear something along the lines of the possibilities being endless, but it is true. So much can be done today that was not even conceivable previously. Business owners who use that to their advantage have the possibility to go so much further than a business owner that doesn't. Use the digital medium for all it has got because your business is worth it," says Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

FrereEnterprises.com

Related Images

image1.png

future-office.jpg

Future Office

g_peshkova/Bigstock.com

Related Links

Frere Enterprises

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brandon-frere-on-making-use-of-the-digital-medium-for-a-business-300671278.html

SOURCE Frere Enterprises

Related Links

http://www.FrereEnterprises.com

