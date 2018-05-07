Brandon Frere on Natural Business Evolution

PETALUMA, Calif., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Building a business naturally can be essential for its survival. Instead of rabidly pursuing growth, allowing for a company to breathe a little can be useful for certain businesses. Of course, if a business is stagnating or failing, then measures must be taken. But if the business is thriving on a smaller scale, businessowners may be wise to approach growth gradually for a better chance at longevity. Brandon Frere, an entrepreneur and CEO of Frere Enterprises, values natural business growth when it serves the quality of the venture.

"Sometimes you just have to work within your means when it comes to growth," said Frere, speaking of experience with multiple ventures. "That doesn't mean you're not ambitious, or that you can't ever scale up. But it means as you scale up, you have the strength to sustain yourself. You won't collapse under the pressure once you reach the top."

There are always nuances to this and exceptions to the rule. Some businesses need to be aggressively expanded or else they won't be viable. Others are overnight sensations where owners have to act fast to modify their processes and infrastructure to compensate for the rapid change.

"The key is knowing which company will benefit from breathing room and which needs the kick in the pants," said Frere. "And this is not just a matter of organic growth versus acquisitional growth. I'm talking about hiring practices, technology development, marketing strategy."

Frere also expounded on the careful application of tech: "Effectively integrating technology into your systems so that you are not just efficient, but are ready and able to grow is also a key part of the process."

