Brandon Frere on Public Speaking From the CEO's Perspective

PETALUMA, Calif., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Not every CEO is a gifted public speaker, but those who are may have a certain advantage in today's media world. While we are a text-hungry society ready to eat up shocking tweets and clickbait headlines, the importance of video as a medium is still growing. CEOs who can deliver a moving TED Talk or a create a catchy clip for YouTube might be bringing something special to the table, giving them a leg up on connecting with key client bases. Having a CEO who is comfortable in the spotlight while serving as the public face of a company could be valuable.

CEOs who can also effectively communicate not just the nitty-gritty details of company functions but also vision and ideas to employees may also be at an advantage. This includes leading and inspiring everyone from executives, managers, and employees. Whether it's a small leadership meeting or a company-wide get-together, effective public speaking creates an atmosphere where team members are more focused and engaged.

Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises, is a businessman, but also feels best when communicating directly with his team. While public speaking often comes naturally to him, he is keen to hone his skills in ways that will better his companies.

"I do feel at home in front of a group or even a crowd," said Frere. "It's part of the character that drove me to found businesses, to start with new ideas."

And in an age of devices mediating our every move, face-to-face connections with employees can be a key part of being an effective executive.

Frere continued: "Establishing that connection with my colleagues is so important to me. I don't want to be a distant figure and I work every day to make sure that doesn't happen."

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

