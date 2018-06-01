Brandon Frere on Rewards Versus Punishments in the Workplace

PETALUMA, Calif., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Different tactics provide different results, especially when dealing with highly variable aspects like individual people. Certain tactics have been observed though to work better than others. Brandon Frere, successful entrepreneur and CEO of several companies, suggests to other CEOs and entrepreneurs alike that they consider the differences between rewards and punishments, and the results that either can bring about.

Positive and negative reinforcement are two terms commonly heard involving children and how to raise them, but their effects still hold firm with adults as well. Positive reinforcement for adults would be giving employees something to strive for, such as a bonus maybe at the end of the month or something relevant to the business' structure for high performances. Negative reinforcement would be the removal of an event or item, perhaps such as not having to have an employee stay later than they usually would if a special project is completed early. For the best results, either path of reinforcement should be consistent, so that employees know best what to expect, but they don't always have to be forcefully stated on paperwork. The reward of one variation or another also has to be one that is actually wanted to provide the proper incentive. "Positive or negative reinforcements for behaviors are not meant to be used as bribery or incite greed. They're meant to encourage wanted behavior and need to be used tactically," says Frere.

Negative reinforcement can be frequently confused with punishment. Punishment is the taking away of a positive influence. Pay deductions, being written up and the like would be punishments. The effects of punishments have been found to be grossly inferior to reinforcement types, commonly causing anxiety in the environment and potentially causing resentment towards the business or a higher up in an employee. It may seem to go against what many have learned about for controlling behaviors, but studies have shown it to be detrimental to an overall effort, even if it seems to work in the short term.

Getting desired results out of employees is much more complicated than setting reward versus punishment parameters. Careful thought does have to be used when dealing with people, as they are all unique individuals with their own personal thoughts and emotions. It's important to also keep in mind the punishment versus reward system when dealing with oneself as a business owner. Creating a more positive environment for everyone may lead to more desired outcomes such as higher productivity, and might encourage employees to stay longer rather than seeking better opportunity outside of the company. "When plainly asked, most people would say they prefer an environment that is encouraging and is seen as positive rather than a harsh environment. Trying to push others forward with positivity is much more beneficial to the people involved, and studies back that up. It can be seen as putting in the kind of work you want to see come out of your business," says Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

FrereEnterprises.com

