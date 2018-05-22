Brandon Frere on the Ever-Increasing Number of Small Businesses That Rely on Technology

PETALUMA, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Every business faces its own unique challenges depending on what kind of business it is, the owner's needs and the needs of its employees. As ways of doing business change, thanks in some part to some companies like PayPal and Square, more small businesses are coming to rely on technology. Interests in technology in small business have seen an increase, especially when compared to the average overall population. It makes sense: it's much easier to shoot out mass emails rather than printing or handwriting individual letters; it's easier to collect payments via credit or debit cards since so many customers carry such bits of plastic instead of cash. Brandon Frere, successful entrepreneur and founder of several companies, encourages business owners to do what is right for them but to still use things like technology to their advantage.

"It's important to keep an eye on trends for business owners and potential entrepreneurs, because new services are popping up every day, and it's hard to know what will be useful sometimes until you see it," says Frere.

With different sources of services emerging and being refined every day, such as online job recruiting or companies offering mass shipping-label creation, there is no such thing as having too much information. Even if a business seems to be running efficiently and conveniently, it's impossible to predict when some sort of new technology will emerge that can significantly benefit a company and its customers.

"To not keep up with the times for a business owner would be to deny that change is happening. That wouldn't be productive for a growing business," says Frere. He also suggests keeping in mind what is relevant to each business, because not all businesses need the same treatments to grow and thrive.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

