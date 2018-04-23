Brandon Frere on the Importance of a Global Perspective

PETALUMA, Calif., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Being a successful small-town entrepreneur is a noble endeavor. But as businessowners expand their reach, their scope of understanding has to stretch too. Having a healthy combination of local, national and global perspectives is key for healthy growth on a large scale. Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises and founder of several ventures, aims to absorb a global perspective at every chance he gets.

An avid traveler who has also lived and worked around the world, Frere doesn't like to keep his perspective narrow when it comes to a better way of doing things.

Frere elaborated on this idea: "Ever since I was young, I wanted to see more, do more and experience something other than what was familiar. That fueled my travel and my career. But I also never would let go of my roots and the people and places who influenced me back home."

Frere, for instance, is a proud Californian who enjoys living in the beautiful state where his family raised him. But his stints abroad and his love of travel are a constant infusion of new cultures, new ways of living and new ways of doing business.

"I try to be a student wherever I go," Frere continued. "I try to understand, absorb and ultimately incorporate the most powerful aspects of another way of life into mine. Sometimes this is personal — just me finding a new way to live my own best life. Sometimes it's professional — a new process, a new way of approaching challenges, a new colleague."

Frere also emphasized: "When you travel and seek to learn from your travel, you also always want to approach with respect - for their way of doing things, for their space and their philosophy. Then you start to have a meeting of the minds. You can start discussions that can become powerful tools for your own growth."

About

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

