Brandon Frere on the Importance of Taking Breaks

PETALUMA, Calif., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Running a business can turn into one's life. But after working long hours for seemingly forever, even CEOs can benefit from a break. It might seem impossible to leave work behind for a week, but it is possible to unwind while not worrying about work too much. Brandon Frere, CEO and entrepreneur, believes that breaks are important for company leaders and recommends that executives take vacations and try to disconnect and unwind from the stresses of daily company management.

"Taking vacations can be stressful if you feel your business cannot run without you," said Frere. "But if you can trust your managers to keep things going while you're gone, it's easier to relax and disconnect to recharge your batteries. I always feel refreshed when I come back to work after a vacation."

While more than half of business owners travel with their phone to check on their business while they're gone, it might be unreasonable to expect to completely disconnect while away. However, business owners can minimize their contact with work with the right preparation. Scheduling due dates before a vacation can minimize the number of frantic calls CEOs might get while they are away.

Properly training employees is also essential for a smooth vacation. Managers must be prepared to take over while the CEO is away. They should be able to manage small office emergencies, like if the internet goes down or the copier breaks. This might require training and an office walk-through to discuss what to do, when to call for help and who to call.

"If you can get the details in order, it's worth it to take a vacation," said Brandon Frere. "Even CEOs need to take breaks and it's your responsibility to make it happen."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

