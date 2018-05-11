Brandon Frere on the Lasting Value of the Elevator Pitch

PETALUMA, Calif., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The elevator pitch is a familiar concept in networking arenas. The idea is that individuals have a short prepared pitch outlining who they are and what value they can bring to certain situations. Those seeking employment may focus on their strengths and past accomplishments. Aspiring business owners may focus on their product or service and what value it can bring to people's lives. Brandon Frere is the CEO of Frere Enterprises and suggests that elevator pitches have lasting value for a company.

"Coming up with an elevator pitch can be difficult, but it forces you to work out core values and goals for your business," said Frere. "Those can become guiding principles as the company grows or expands."

While many potential business owners prepare an elevator pitch to try to secure investors, the pitch has value outside the startup phase. Elevator pitches should be a minute in length or shorter and they should include important information, from the individual's name and company name to the product and target consumers. It should also include a call to action or refer to future steps.

The elevator pitch may feel like a foundation or starting point for a business, and that's good. The pitch can be transformed into a mission statement as the business officially starts and can guide them through decisions for years to come. Though that suggests that the elevator pitch must be perfect, business owners should know that they can change it along the way. Companies change, so their mission statement or elevator pitch may change as well.

"It can be nerve-wracking coming up with an elevator pitch, but it's the first step in solidifying the business concept," said Brandon Frere. "Knowing who your audience is and exactly what you're offering as well as how you're offering it is valuable information that can direct your business in the future. But don't be too nervous. Starting a business has ups and downs and the elevator pitch can be refined through them."

