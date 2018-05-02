Brandon Frere on the Possibilities and Challenges of Gamification

PETALUMA, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Even the most dedicated and conscientious employees can flounder, whether because of too much pressure or too little stimulation. Gamification is not a recent phenomenon, but it's picking up steam as a legitimate business practice to whip up employee and client interest alike. A well-designed game can pump life into anyone or anything from a lagging employee to a deflated national marketing campaign. Brandon Frere sees gamification as a valuable possibility in the technology and financial services sectors, where his primary concerns lie. Frere, founder and CEO of Frere Enterprises, wants to continue the discussion on gamification.

"My team is developing gamification tools right now to approach several different processes," said Frere, who is interested in implementing them across multiple ventures. "We're interested in getting those gears working, making a dynamic environment so that people are motivated to do well and stay doing well."

Gamification can have groundbreaking effects, but can also be seen as trivializing serious matters when applied in the wrong way. The key is finding a balance between motivating employees and maintaining their well-being as well as the quality of the company. When it comes to financial services, high standards are crucial.

"Gamifying quality control may be an excellent way to easily maintain excellence without sacrificing momentum," said Frere. "We're already seeing this in terms of training. Quality cannot be brought down by any efforts to boost production or efficiency, and it's important to get creative to make sure that doesn't happen. These are all part of a bigger discussion about gamification that I'm excited to be in."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

