Brandon Frere on Working for Yourself and Being Accountable to Others

PETALUMA, Calif., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent article in Entrepreneur talks about how being an entrepreneur is not quite like many expect it to be. The idea that someone owning their own business means they also own their time is often far from the truth. Likewise, the notion that they also don't have to answer to anyone but themselves is an exaggeration. The warnings against these myths are wise words, but there is another facet to accountability that an entrepreneur experiences: employees. Brandon Frere, founder of multiple ventures and CEO of Frere Enterprises, encourages entrepreneurs to remain accountable to their employees.

Frere advised: "Of course, as a CEO you're making the big decisions, including who even gets to be an employee. But accountability to your employees is a major concern — when it comes to their safety, when it comes to the quality of management and the quality of the company itself."

Growing a business is growing an opportunity to create more jobs. It's also an opportunity to create high-quality jobs that benefit not just the caliber of the business but also the quality of the lives of the employees performing them.

"Giving my employees not just a chance to learn, but also to grow in their jobs is a big deal for me. I've seen people gain really deep expertise working with and for me, and that's an incredible journey for me to watch," Brandon Frere continued. "It's about fostering their own curiosity and working with their own ingenuity. I feel like that's a big part of leading a company as well."

Finally, beyond the basic tenets of a safe workplace and good management, entrepreneurs can be accountable to their employees by helping give meaning to their work. Sometimes meaning is derived from serving clients and making a difference in their lives; sometimes it can be found in the pursuit of excellence. But entrepreneurs with employees can all do their part to make their own pursuit meaningful, not just to themselves, but to others as well.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

