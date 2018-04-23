Brandon Frere Recommends a Concrete Mission Statement to Help Guide the Company

PETALUMA, Calif., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A company's mission statement isn't just a blurb on the about page of the website. It should be a guiding light for the company as it changes and grows. Every decision should stay true to the mission of the company. Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises, encourages companies to write out their mission statement to help remind them of the basic goals driving the company.

"Every company starts with an idea that is supposed to help someone," said Frere. "Keeping that goal in mind is important in keeping the business on track. That's why it's important to have a well-established mission statement — it can help you remember why you're doing it all in the first place."

A good mission statement communicates intention and a framework for those in the company to follow. It should inform company decisions. An effective mission statement will also influence and enforce company culture and values.

However, those in the company are not the only ones to get something from the mission statement. Customers can read a mission statement and should understand what they can expect to get from the company. This is the value that the company provides to customers.

The content of the mission statement is important and should shine through all forms of communication, including customer interactions and all forms of written communication.

"Running a business requires a balance between internal management and public image," said Frere. "Mission statements require that same balance, so having that ready to go can help you focus on what needs to be done."

About

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

