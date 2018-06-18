Brandon Frere Recommends Pursuing Multiple Avenues of Entrepreneurial Guidance

PETALUMA, Calif., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Business owners often wear many hats to get the job done, especially at the beginning. While some may have the confidence to appear like a natural born entrepreneur, every business owner needs some guidance at some point in their journey. Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises and other ventures, recommends having a mentor or other avenues for non-traditional guidance.

"CEOs are supposed to have all the answers in a company, but even they don't know everything," said Frere. "Sometimes, we also have questions that we might not be able to ask within our own company. That's when it's important to have other resources to get answers or guidance."

Common advice for business owners is to have a mentor to help guide them through the complicated process of starting and running a business. However, not every entrepreneur has such a figure in their life. Thankfully, they may find a mentor program that can pair them with a mentor, such as one through the U.S. Small Business Administration and Score.

Alternatively, if business owners would prefer some sort of connection with their mentor, they may decide to find one within their professional or personal network. They may even choose to network in order to find one, similar to how an individual might network to find a job.

Finally, business owners may choose to find mentorship through digital means. Podcasts and YouTube videos may provide some general information and may be useful in keeping up with trends or getting a laugh. Forums can provide an outlet to ask questions on specific or unique situations that may not be addressed in pre-made content.

"Having a mentor can be very useful, but having multiple resources can be invaluable," said Brandon Frere. "Simply keeping up with trends and opinions in the small business community through websites or podcasts can help you maintain an open mind and get ideas for your business that you might not have thought of otherwise. Those new ideas may have hidden potential for your business."

