Brandon Frere: Success Might Not Look the Same for Every Small Business

PETALUMA, Calif., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Every business owner wants to run a successful business. However, many small businesses fail. For those that do not fail, how do they measure their success? Is success for a business a reachable goal or is it something to continually strive for but never truly reach? Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises and other companies, suggests that success can be a guiding light if it is defined in a meaningful way for businesses and individuals.

"If success is something you can get, what do you do once you have it?" asks Frere. "I prefer to think of it as something that you work toward, that keeps you going even when others might call you successful."

Measuring success can be easy for individual goals. Crossing off a to-do list item after completing it can be considered a small measure of success. Landing a job can be considered a success. Whether or not individuals find the success they are looking for depends on the goal, and that's no different for businesses.

Beyond the basic requirement that businesses have the revenue to continue operating, their success might depend on their goals and mission. Businesses that prioritize customer satisfaction may measure success based on reviews or ratings or simply on how many positive customer interactions take place in a given period of time. Businesses that aim to maximize profit may measure success with dollar signs and digits. CEOs who focus on their employee satisfaction and engagement may measure success on employee reviews, feedback and retention.

"There are many ways to measure success, but it ultimately comes down to goals," said Brandon Frere. "No matter how you measure it, stay true to your company mission and you should have a clear roadmap toward success."

