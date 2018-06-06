Brandon Frere Suggests Leveraging Technology to Manage Multiple Company Locations

PETALUMA, Calif., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Business growth comes with unique challenges that may not simply be confined to increasing the number of clients and employees. Sometimes growth involves opening new locations, whether they are storefronts or office locations. Similarly, hiring remote workers can present some challenges for managers accustomed to managing employees in-house. Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises and other ventures, has some advice for managing multiple locations or remote employees.

"I prefer face-to-face interactions among my employees, but when you have multiple offices, that isn't possible all the time," said Frere. "My office locations are not too far apart, so I split my time between them to get some face time with everyone."

While not every team member in a company can split time between multiple locations, managers should be wary of the issues inherent in remote collaboration. Communication can be slower or more difficult depending on where the relevant parties are. If the locations are in different time zones, individuals should be aware of the time difference and plan accordingly.

The way communication is approached can make a difference in how well those team members can collaborate. Emails are useful for communication that is not time-sensitive or high priority. Chat programs can be effective for immediate text-based communication, but any lengthy discussion is often best executed over a video or phone call. There are a variety of conference call options online to incorporate multiple locations and users.

"Technology can really help to give a sense of cohesion across different office locations, so I encourage all business leaders to take advantage of that," said Brandon Frere. "The best thing that can happen for a business is collaboration and innovation and businesses shouldn't let distance get in the way of that."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

FrereEnterprises.com

