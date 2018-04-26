Brandon Frere Weighs Personal Health Against Running a Business

PETALUMA, Calif., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Work-life balance is important but often goes by the wayside when one starts a new business. Indeed, new businesses require a lot of time beyond the 40-hour week, leaving little time for self-care and family. Brandon Frere, CEO and entrepreneur, has logged countless hours in creating and building businesses and understands the value of personal health in relation to running a business.

"My companies are important to me, my employees and our clients, but my health is equally important," said Frere. "I've learned over the years that when I pay attention to my health, my work quality improves. I encourage those around me to do the same thing."

The balance between work and life is important for personal health. While business owners may not be able to achieve such balance to as high a degree as their employees, they can focus on improving their personal health. Healthy habits can improve focus and productivity, which can help business owners' efficiency.

Eating healthy can be difficult for busy professionals, but Frere recommends putting in the effort. A balanced diet is important for physical well-being and is essential for maintaining energy levels to get through the day. Exercise is also important for longevity. Frere suggests having preferred fitness tools close by to be able to exercise and reap the benefits while working.

"I keep weights in my office so I can do a few reps when I'm feeling extra stressed or stuck on a problem. It helps clear my head and keeps me in shape," said Frere. "I work long hours some weeks, but being able to step away and focus on a healthy meal or some exercise helps me to feel balanced. Feeling healthy helps me make good decisions that will impact my companies and employees."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

