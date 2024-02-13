Brandon Hall Group's Acclaimed Awards Showcase SuccessFinder's Commitment to Leadership Excellence

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SuccessFinder, the leader in predictive behavioral talent assessment for the workplace, won two coveted Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology awards. The gold award, acknowledging excellence in the Best Advance for Leading Under a Crisis category, was granted to SuccessFinder Agile Mindset Behavioral Model. Additionally, SuccessFinder Ladder of Leadership earned the silver award in the Best Advance in HR Predictive Analytics Technology.

The 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards™ are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Enablement, Future of Work, and Education Technology. With a total of 13 industry awards secured over the last five years, SuccessFinder stands as a reliable partner for organizations globally, delivering robust solutions that empower businesses to make informed decisions, shape high-performing leaders, and drive success.

"We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued clients, dedicated partners, and exceptional employees who have been instrumental in our success. This recognition not only reflects our unwavering commitment to leadership excellence today but also propels us forward with a renewed dedication to shaping a remarkable tomorrow." states Charles Guay, President & COO at SuccessFinder.

The SuccessFinder Agile Mindset is an empirically validated predictive model that helps organizations understand the behaviors required to thrive where agility is required, accelerate their Agile transformation, and increase their readiness for disruption. Organizations can leverage this model to identify those who naturally approach work with an Agile Mindset (being naturally agile) and are well positioned to thrive in today's ever-changing business environment. This mindset is crucial for leaders in times of crisis, enabling organizations to respond effectively, mitigate risks, and seize opportunities amidst uncertainty, thus ensuring their long-term resilience and success.

The SuccessFinder Ladder of Leadership is a model of the behavioral competencies defining high performance at three key levels of leadership (director, VP and C-suite levels). It is designed to provide organizations with a data-driven framework to better understand high performers at each level. The insights help HR and organizations to identify, develop, and promote future leaders within their organization.

"In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions" said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria:

fit the need,

program design,

functionality,

innovation,

and overall measurable benefits.

SuccessFinder's wins were announced on December 7, 2023 and all award winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/. Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 13-15, 2024, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

About SuccessFinder

Predictable Leadership Excellence.

SuccessFinder accelerates leadership excellence by assessing people's potential using the power of Behavioral DNA. Our solution empowers leaders and teams with self-awareness by revealing the key behaviors required to excel in their roles and reach their full potential. We revolutionize how companies assess, identify, and develop top talent, within their unique context and culture.

SuccessFinder drives results for hundreds of leading organizations around the world, including BRP, CAE, Beneva, Magna International, iA Financial Group, Desjardins, McKesson/Rexall, and many other leading companies, financial institutions and global manufacturers.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

