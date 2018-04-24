Brandon McDaniel Joins Som Sleep Advisory Board

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon McDaniel officially joins the Som Sleep Advisory Board. McDaniel is a Major League Baseball (MLB) Head Strength Coach.
"Most athletes are looking for the best energy drink for pre-performance. They are getting to the root of their energy deficiencies with Som by charging up the ultimate fueling system, their sleep," says McDaniel. "At one point in my career, lack of sleep was a badge of honor. Now we know that quantity and quality truly matter for sustainable healthy mental and physical performance."
After graduating from Wayne State College with a degree in Exercise Science, McDaniel earned his master's degree in Human Movement from A.T. Still University. He is a certified strength and conditioning specialist, a registered strength and conditioning coach (National Strength and Conditioning Association), and a performance enhancement and corrective exercise specialist (National Academy of Sports Medicine). This year, McDaniel enters his sixth season as a strength coach at the MLB level.
"We're thrilled to welcome Brandon McDaniel to the Som Sleep Advisory Board," says John Shegerian, the company's Co-Founder and CEO. "We formulated Som to be NSF Certified for Sport to ensure it would be a great fit for athletes and non-athletes alike in search of recovery and quality sleep."
Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com. Find Som on social media @getsomsleep.
