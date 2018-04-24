Brandon McDaniel Joins Som Sleep Advisory Board

After graduating from Wayne State College with a degree in Exercise Science, McDaniel earned his master's degree in Human Movement from A.T. Still University. He is a certified strength and conditioning specialist, a registered strength and conditioning coach (National Strength and Conditioning Association), and a performance enhancement and corrective exercise specialist (National Academy of Sports Medicine). This year, McDaniel enters his sixth season as a strength coach at the MLB level.

"We're thrilled to welcome Brandon McDaniel to the Som Sleep Advisory Board," says John Shegerian, the company's Co-Founder and CEO. "We formulated Som to be NSF Certified for Sport to ensure it would be a great fit for athletes and non-athletes alike in search of recovery and quality sleep."

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com. Find Som on social media @getsomsleep.

Contact: For media inquiries, contact Lily Allyn Gordon at lily@getsom.com.

