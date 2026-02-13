Brandon McMillan to Appear Live at Global Pet Expo with Exclusive Training Demonstration and Highly Anticipated Product Launch

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Pet Expo, the pet industry's premier event featuring the latest pet products and innovations, announced today its exclusive appearances with Brandon McMillan, the three-time Emmy® Award–winning host of CBS's Lucky Dog, two-time bestselling author, and MasterClass instructor, at this year's event, appearing daily throughout the show at Booth #1419. The show, presented by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA), will take place on March 25-27, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, gathering over 20,000 pet professionals and showcasing nearly 1,000 exhibiting pet brands.

McMillan’s appearance will be two highly anticipated live dog-training demonstrations, where attendees will see his renowned methods brought to life on stage in real time:

The highlight of McMillan's appearance will be two highly anticipated live dog-training demonstrations, where attendees will see his renowned methods brought to life on stage in real time:

The Pet Summit Keynote

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 | 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM ET (60 minutes)

Spotlight Stage Keynote

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 | 3:00 PM – 3:45 PM ET (45 minutes)

During each session, McMillan will unveil a brand-new collection of dog training tools, unlike anything currently available on the market. Designed for practical, everyday use, this innovative line makes professional-level training techniques accessible to pet parents for the first time. Select attendees may even have the opportunity to see their own dogs work with McMillan live on stage, offering a rare, interactive look at elite training techniques in action. This debut marks the first public introduction of a training collection personally designed, refined, and relied upon by Brandon McMillan throughout his career. For more information, contact [email protected].

With daily fan engagement, live demonstrations, and the introduction of a truly one-of-a-kind professional training tool line—poised to become a must-have on retailers' shelves in the coming season—Brandon McMillan's presence is set to be one of the most talked-about highlights of Global Pet Expo 2026.

To register for Global Pet Expo, visit GlobalPetExpo.org/Attend. The event is open to retail buyers, manufacturers, media, influencers, and other qualified pet professionals. The show is not open to the general public.

ABOUT GLOBAL PET EXPO

Global Pet Expo, the pet industry's premier event, is presented by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA). The show features more than 1,000 exhibitors, 3,500 booths, and over 3,000 new product launches annually, gathering nearly 20,000 pet professionals from around the world. Global Pet Expo is open to independent retailers, distributors, mass-market buyers, media, influencers and other qualified professionals. For more information, visit GlobalPetExpo.org and follow Global Pet Expo on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube and TikTok.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN PET PRODUCTS ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1958, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) is a membership organization for the pet industry focused on business, relationships and innovation through services and programs designed to help its members prosper. APPA's mission is to build a connected and informed community with a genuine passion for all things pet. As the leading pet trade association, APPA advances and unites the pet industry through key initiatives that gather, inform and connect APPA members, industry leaders and the pet community to advance innovation and enrich the lives of pets and the people who love them. Through the APPA Gives Back program, APPA is proud to support organizations that benefit humans and pets: the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), Joybound People & Pets, the Pet Giving Network, the Pet Advocacy Network and Pets in the Classroom. Visit AmericanPetProducts.org for more information, and follow APPA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

ABOUT PET INDUSTRY DISTRIBUTORS ASSOCIATION

Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA) is the premier trade association representing the interests of pet product distributors since 1968. The mission of PIDA is to enhance the well-being of the wholesaler-distributor, to promote partnerships with their suppliers and customers and to work cooperatively with other organizations in fostering the human-companion animal bond. PIDA is also proud to grow and support the industry through the following initiatives: the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), Pet Advocacy Network and Pet Care Trust and Pets in the Classroom. Visit PIDA.org for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE American Pet Products Association, Inc.