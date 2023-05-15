Brandon Noll promoted to VP of Business Development at the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership

After growing up on a small Indiana farm and receiving opportunities to move to big cities, Indiana local returns to build up community

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Noll has been promoted to Vice President of Business Development at the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership (NEI) after serving as both Director and Senior Director since 2021, NEI announced today.

Noll grew up in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, a town of less than 2,000 people where he lived on a rural farm raising cows and chickens in the heart of Steuben County. The hard work and determination learned there followed Noll through his time at Huntington University where he played baseball and earned a Bachelor's degree in finance and economics.

After graduating, Noll moved to North Carolina in the midst of the 2008 economic recession where a job in finance was halted due to the economic downturn. To make ends meet, Noll sold promotional items door-to-door. Noll chose to return to Indiana in 2009 where he worked various financial sector jobs, turning down opportunities in Chicago and New York City to remain in Northeast Indiana and ultimately finding his home with the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. He considers himself a rural kid who was not supposed to make it through college let alone meet with C-suite and political leaders, globally. Noll found a passion in selling the place he loves and was named as one of Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly's 40 under 40 in 2019.

"I am honored to have been given this opportunity to continue serving the organization and Northeast Indiana (NEI). Over the last 4 years, I have worked hard to deliver results for Northeast Indiana. With this new role, I look forward to driving NEI's strategies and initiatives, attracting new businesses to the region, developing strategic partnerships, and building relationships with key stakeholders," said Noll.

"I am grateful to the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership for their trust and confidence in me, and for the support of my colleagues and mentors who have helped me grow and develop professionally. I am excited about the new challenges and opportunities this role will bring, and I am committed to working with our team and stakeholders to drive economic growth and job creation in Northeast Indiana."

"I am confident that Brandon will be a great asset to the organization and to Northeast Indiana. He has a proven track record of success in economic development, and I am excited to see what he can accomplish in this new role. I am fully supportive of his vision for the future, and I look forward to seeing him realize his full potential. We have a number of exciting projects in the pipeline, from advanced materials to electric vehicles technology companies, and I believe that Brandon is the right person to lead us through this next chapter of growth," said NEI President President Stéphane Frijia.

Noll's motivations and service mentality can be traced directly back to his family: his father a dedicated factory worker, his mother a devout former schoolteacher, and two brothers who serve as a firefighter and police officer in the Hoosier state, as well as his wife and growing family. Noll will continue to use this motivation as he embarks on this new role delivering results for the residents of Northeast Indiana.

