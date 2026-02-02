Brandon Silverstein, CEO of Avex Music Group and S10 Entertainment, Celebrates GRAMMY Awards Wins with Writer Kamal Wilson

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avex Music Group and S10 Entertainment are celebrating GRAMMY award wins this morning alongside the company's writer Kamal Wilson.

Kamal Wilson is a co-writer on Kehlani's megahit "Folded," which took home the GRAMMYs for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.

"Kamal is a hugely promising writer who is already having a major impact on global music culture," said Silverstein. "The entire Avex and S10 teams are thrilled to be celebrating alongside him on these exciting wins."

A versatile writer with a catalog spanning R&B, hip-hop, and pop, Wilson has quickly emerged as one of today's most in-demand creative voices. Originally from Orange County, California, Wilson penned  his first song at just 11 years old. His close creative partnership with Kehlani culminated in "Folded," one of today's hottest radio hits,  cementing his reputation as a trusted writer, collaborator, and hitmaker for major artists.

ABOUT AVEX MUSIC GROUP

Avex Music Group (AMG) is the global music company of Avex Inc. (TYO: 7860), one of the world's leading entertainment companies. Founded in Tokyo by Max Matsuura, Avex has grown into a fully integrated global powerhouse spanning recorded music, publishing, artist management, live entertainment, and creative studios.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, New York, and Tokyo, AMG is led by CEO Brandon Silverstein and drives Avex's global strategy across music and culture, competing on the world stage alongside the leading U.S. music companies.

Together with its flagship partner S10 Entertainment, Avex has delivered over 30 No. 1 songs and generated hundreds of billions of streams globally, working with top artists, writers, and producers to build scalable, long-term careers.

Today, Avex employs more than 1,500 people worldwide, generates over $1 billion annually, represents over 150 groups, and manages more than 500 artists. Known for breaking international acts such as XG, Avex also operates world-class talent development platforms that cultivate the next generation of global talent.

AMG bridges East and West with the scale, ambition, and influence of a modern major music company.

