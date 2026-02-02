Brandon Silverstein, CEO of Avex Music Group and S10 Entertainment, Celebrates GRAMMY Awards Wins with Writer Kamal Wilson

"Kamal is a hugely promising writer who is already having a major impact on global music culture," said Silverstein. "The entire Avex and S10 teams are thrilled to be celebrating alongside him on these exciting wins."

A versatile writer with a catalog spanning R&B, hip-hop, and pop, Wilson has quickly emerged as one of today's most in-demand creative voices. Originally from Orange County, California, Wilson penned his first song at just 11 years old. His close creative partnership with Kehlani culminated in "Folded," one of today's hottest radio hits, cementing his reputation as a trusted writer, collaborator, and hitmaker for major artists.

